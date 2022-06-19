First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,154,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,265,000 after acquiring an additional 121,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 79,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 79,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $57.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.01.

