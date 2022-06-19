First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get First Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.67.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Financial by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.