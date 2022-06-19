First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,002 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $369.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.28 and its 200-day moving average is $495.86. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

