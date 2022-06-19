First Hawaiian Bank Buys 2,286 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $127.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

