First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $279.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

