First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.55 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

