First Hawaiian Bank Sells 975 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.