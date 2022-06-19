First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,727 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $89.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

