First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 772 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.33. The company has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.12.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

