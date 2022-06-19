First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Trimmed by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 7.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after acquiring an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,705 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,492,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,595,000 after acquiring an additional 162,141 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,819,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 976,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS stock remained flat at $$48.20 during trading hours on Friday. 521,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,905. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.