Flow Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006749 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $34.45 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,338,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

