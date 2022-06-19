Flux (FLUX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.06 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Flux has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002208 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $95.88 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00316760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00083139 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00069561 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003408 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 236,548,505 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

