Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FWONA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Formula One Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 115.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Formula One Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Formula One Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

