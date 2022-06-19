Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 21st

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 21st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 21st.

NYSE FEDU opened at $0.43 on Friday. Four Seasons Education has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 27.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

