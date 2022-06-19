Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 313 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.36 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

