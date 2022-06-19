Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.67 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after buying an additional 148,081 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $374.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.80.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.42.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

