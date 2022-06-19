Function X (FX) Trading 22.5% Lower This Week

Function X (FX) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $67.31 million and $1.05 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,520.72 or 0.99920876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033048 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001093 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

