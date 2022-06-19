Function X (FX) Trading 22.5% Lower This Week

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2022

Function X (FX) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $67.31 million and $1.05 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Unitech (UTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.
  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,520.72 or 0.99920876 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033048 BTC.
  • dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004920 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001433 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021245 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001093 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

