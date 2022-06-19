Furucombo (COMBO) Price Hits $0.0305 on Major Exchanges

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $935,941.50 and $219,335.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,656,550 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

