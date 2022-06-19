GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GLOP opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.65.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $85.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.