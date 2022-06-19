Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GNGBY has been the topic of several other reports. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.3116 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

