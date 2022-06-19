Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 1.60% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFFV. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,538,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10,377.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 93,393 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,555,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,221,000.

PFFV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,121. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

