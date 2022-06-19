Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) PT Lowered to C$0.55

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gold Standard Ventures from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.66 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$1.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gold Standard Ventures to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $0.84.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.99. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 728.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,770 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 48,576,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 103,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.