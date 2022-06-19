Graphlinq Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $486,113.50 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $486,113.50 and approximately $203,563.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,347.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00121624 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

