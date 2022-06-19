Greencore Group (LON:GNC) PT Lowered to GBX 130

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.88) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

LON:GNC opened at GBX 107 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100.71 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 149.70 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £563.42 million and a P/E ratio of 21.40.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

