GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC downgraded GURU Organic Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of GUROF stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. GURU Organic Energy has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

