GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.90 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $28.90 million and $16,969.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000327 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,970,399 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

