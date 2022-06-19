GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $29.91 million and $5,216.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000298 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,972,681 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.