H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

HNNMY stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

