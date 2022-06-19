Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires 150 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $654,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,609 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.25. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

