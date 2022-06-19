Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,280,000 after acquiring an additional 107,591 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

