Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 3.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,364,000 after acquiring an additional 162,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $194.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.66 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

