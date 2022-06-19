Halving Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.77 or 0.01272671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00102128 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013428 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.