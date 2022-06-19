Hamster (HAM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $131,972.00

Hamster (HAM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $131,972.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.94 or 0.01768709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00110112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00094135 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013414 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

