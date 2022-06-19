Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Lowered to GBX 925

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.17) to GBX 925 ($11.23) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,100 ($13.35) to GBX 1,060 ($12.87) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,160 ($14.08) to GBX 1,060 ($12.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.36) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,292 ($15.68).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 773.60 ($9.39) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 888.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($9.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,678.50 ($20.37).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

