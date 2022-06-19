Hathor (HTR) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.46 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hathor has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $29.46 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.02297717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00106416 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00093181 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 908,385,248 coins and its circulating supply is 232,440,248 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.