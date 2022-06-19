Head to Head Comparison: Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Central Puerto alerts:

This table compares Central Puerto and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 5.91% 5.29% 3.24% Heliogen N/A -205.70% -75.69%

This table compares Central Puerto and Heliogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $600.19 million 0.77 -$7.79 million $0.22 14.00 Heliogen $8.80 million 77.43 -$137.40 million N/A N/A

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Central Puerto and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

Heliogen has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 118.14%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Heliogen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto (Get Rating)

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Heliogen (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.