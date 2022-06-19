Head to Head Comparison: Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 4.37, indicating that its stock price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hyzon Motors and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35% FuelCell Energy -120.33% -12.76% -9.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyzon Motors and FuelCell Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 147.92 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -30.08 FuelCell Energy $69.58 million 19.22 -$101.06 million ($0.30) -11.53

Hyzon Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FuelCell Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hyzon Motors and FuelCell Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38 FuelCell Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00

Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 197.78%. FuelCell Energy has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 40.90%. Given Hyzon Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hyzon Motors beats FuelCell Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

About FuelCell Energy (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; solid oxide fuel cell/solid oxide electrolysis cell stack technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. In addition, it provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; project financing services; and real-time monitoring and remote operation, online support system, preventative maintenance, parts and supplies, on-site and classroom training, and power plant refurbishment/recycling services, as well as technical services in the areas of plant operation and performance, and fuel processing. It serves various markets, including utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, microgrids, food and beverage, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.