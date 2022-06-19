Hefren Tillotson Inc. Has $20.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.9% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $138.64 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

