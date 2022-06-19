Holland Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.