Horizen Reaches One Day Volume of $21.94 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $173.74 million and approximately $21.94 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $13.89 or 0.00067752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00328839 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00080168 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003413 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 155.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,511,656 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

