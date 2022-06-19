Horizon Protocol (HZN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60,843.00

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $734,862.06 and approximately $60,843.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.01293622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00100348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00090554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

