Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1,057.21 or 0.05226400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $327,734.11 and approximately $15,716.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.45 or 0.01134332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00090382 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

