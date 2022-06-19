Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

ICHR stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at $695,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at $1,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

