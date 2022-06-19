INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives $80.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on INDT. JMP Securities cut their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ INDT opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a market cap of $605.49 million, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.85. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $82.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 37,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,721,199.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 727,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,203,318.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon W. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 92,312 shares of company stock worth $6,620,658 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

