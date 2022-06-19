Ink (INK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $707.00

Ink (INK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $163,649.81 and $707.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00733777 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00091730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00013084 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

