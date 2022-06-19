Insider Buying: DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) Insider Buys £4,647.24 in Stock

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Dibb purchased 77,454 shares of DP Poland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,647.24 ($5,640.54).

LON DPP opened at GBX 6.15 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.48. DP Poland Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.30 ($0.13). The company has a market cap of £38.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39.

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

