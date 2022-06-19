Insider Buying: DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) Insider Buys £4,647.24 in Stock

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Dibb purchased 77,454 shares of DP Poland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,647.24 ($5,640.54).
LON DPP opened at GBX 6.15 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.48. DP Poland Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.30 ($0.13). The company has a market cap of £38.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39.
About DP Poland (Get Rating)
