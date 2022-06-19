Insider Buying: Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Buys £49,692.50 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) insider Martin Bennett purchased 18,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,692.50 ($60,313.75).

Shares of PGH opened at GBX 275 ($3.34) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 290.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 319.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 245 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 388 ($4.71). The company has a market cap of £85.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Personal Group’s payout ratio is 0.90%.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

