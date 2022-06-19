InsurAce Hits Market Cap of $3.95 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $237,319.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InsurAce has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.65 or 0.01802052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00111672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00093448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013253 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.