International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1,793.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

