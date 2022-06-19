Inverse Finance (INV) Market Cap Hits $7.21 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for $76.93 or 0.00380291 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $1.15 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00218975 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004654 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001398 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009980 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

